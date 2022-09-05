Germany Postpones Closing Its Final Two Nuclear Plants

  1. Home
Published September 5th, 2022 - 04:34 GMT
ALBAWABA - Germany is postponing the closure the final two nuclear plants in the country according to Anadolu, the Turkish news agency.

This is due to the worsening energy crisis in the worldwide and the fact that Russia is refusing to supply gas to Europe in the light of the sanctions that has been imposed against since it started its war operations in Ukraine.

 

