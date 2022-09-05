Germany Postpones Closing Its Final Two Nuclear Plants

ALBAWABA - Germany is postponing the closure the final two nuclear plants in the country according to Anadolu, the Turkish news agency.
This is due to the worsening energy crisis in the worldwide and the fact that Russia is refusing to supply gas to Europe in the light of the sanctions that has been imposed against since it started its war operations in Ukraine.
#BREAKING Germany postpones closure of country’s last 2 nuclear plants due to worsening energy crisis pic.twitter.com/EGEBss014I— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) September 5, 2022
