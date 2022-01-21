Germany to Provide Israel Three Submarines in a $3.4 Billion Deal

Israel has approved with Germany to develop and purchase three advanced submarines, the first of which will be delivered within nine years.

According a statement issued by the Israeli government on Thursday, a deal of €3 billion ($3.4 billion) was signed with the German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.

A parallel industrial strategic cooperation agreement amounting to €850 million ($963.52 million) was signed as well.

The Israeli government postponed recently a vote on forming a Knesset commission of inquiry to investigate the agreement over corruption allegations.