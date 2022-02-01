Germany Slams The French Ambassador's Expulsion in Mali

ALBAWABA - Breaking news. The recent expulsion of the French ambassador in Mali is considered to be unjustified by Germany.
#عاجل: #ألمانيا تعتبر طرد #مالي للسفير الفرنسي "غير مبرر"#فرانس_برس pic.twitter.com/iabtA6btWb— فرانس برس بالعربية (@AFPar) February 1, 2022
The report is carried out by AFP but many websites are posting the news and its likely to strain relations between the two countries. The news is also being posted in English and Arabic.
Via SyndiGate.info
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)