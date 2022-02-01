  1. Home
Germany Slams The French Ambassador's Expulsion in Mali

Published February 1st, 2022 - 10:39 GMT
ALBAWABA - Breaking news. The recent expulsion of the French ambassador in Mali is considered to be unjustified by Germany. 

The report is carried out by AFP but many websites are posting the news and its likely to strain relations between the two countries. The news is also being posted in English and Arabic.
 

