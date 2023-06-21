Breaking Headline

Girl dies of her wounds, Jenin death toll at 7

Published June 21st, 2023 - 05:45 GMT
Jenin
Masked Palestinian gunmen patrol during the funeral of Palestinian Amjad Aref Jaas who succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained in yesterday's Israeli raid, in Jenin. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A 15-year-old Palestinian girl dies of her wounds after suffering a critical head injury due to an Israeli army bullet during a military raid the Israelis carried out in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday.  

Sadil Turkman lost her life, becoming the 174th Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year and the seventh Palestinian to lose her life following the Israeli military raid in Jenin.

An Israeli military troop stormed the camp in the West Bank earlier on Monday, sparking fierce clashes between Palestinians and the Israelis during which the Israeli army used live bullets injuring 90 Palestinians and killing seven. 

 

Tags:JeninWest BankPalestineIsraeli Raid

