Girl dies of her wounds, Jenin death toll at 7

ALBAWABA - A 15-year-old Palestinian girl dies of her wounds after suffering a critical head injury due to an Israeli army bullet during a military raid the Israelis carried out in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday.

Sadil Turkman lost her life, becoming the 174th Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year and the seventh Palestinian to lose her life following the Israeli military raid in Jenin.

#BREAKING: A 15-year-old girl critically injured during the latest Israeli army military assault on Jenin dies of her woundshttps://t.co/qj9jYcc4nY pic.twitter.com/fh8W4AHRIM — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) June 21, 2023

An Israeli military troop stormed the camp in the West Bank earlier on Monday, sparking fierce clashes between Palestinians and the Israelis during which the Israeli army used live bullets injuring 90 Palestinians and killing seven.