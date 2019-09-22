GNA Accuses UAE of Being Behind Drone on Residential Area in Tripoli

Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Saturday announced that drones from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) targeted a residential area in Tripoli, seriously injuring several members of a family.

In a written statement, GNA said that the attack took place in al-Hadaba area in the capital.

No information was provided on exactly how many people were injured.

The GNA accuses the UAE of supporting Haftar's forces, which Abu Dhabi has previously denied on several occasions.

Haftar’s forces launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from Libya’s internationally recognized GNA.

Clashes between the two sides since then have left more than 1,000 dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The oil-rich country has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

Libya has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: One in the east to which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys UN recognition.

This article has been adapted from its original source.