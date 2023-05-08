Gold mine fire kills at least 27 in Peru

ALBAWABA At least 27 workers killed in a fire followed by an explosion in a remote gold mine in southern Peru during an overnight shift Saturday.

Police and the public prosecutor's office confirmed that the fire, which engulfed a tunnel inside the La Esperanza 1 mine in the Arequipa region, was caused by a short circuit.

The victims were 100 meters below ground, local media said.

News of the fire was only published Sunday once police had gathered details of those who died.

The Yanaquihua mining company said in a statement that 175 workers had been safely evacuated after the accident.

The company said the 27 dead worked for a contractor that specializes in mining.