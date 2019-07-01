Griffiths Visits Russia on Tour to Solve The Yemeni Crisis

Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Martin Griffiths is scheduled to visit Russia Tuesday at the start of a tour aimed at reviving political efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis.



Griffiths is expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his deputy Sergei Vershinin during his one-day visit.



A UN official described the visit to Moscow as “important” given that Russia is a major partner and a permanent member of the Security Council.



After Russia, the Envoy will visit the UAE and Oman, but it was not announced whether he’ll land in Sanaa to meet Houthi militias. However, observers believe that his visit to Oman is an indication of planned talks with some Houthi officials such as the group's spokesman Mohamed Abdel Salam.



The Yemeni government has presented its vision for implementing the first phase of the Hodeidah agreement, one of the outcomes of the Yemeni consultations in Sweden, according to a Yemeni government source.



The government discussed its vision for redeployment with the United Nations in the meeting between Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar with the UN envoy in Riyadh.



The vision includes the Houthi withdrawal from Hodeidah ports according to the agreed timetable, provided that the management is handed to the security forces and Coast Guard.



Undersecretary of Hodeidah Walid al-Qudaimi said that the meeting between the Yemeni VP and Griffiths discussed the Stockholm Agreement.



He pointed out that ceasefire violations continued since the deal entered into effect, amounting to more than 6,500 violations in the absence of a complete United Nations monitoring.



Meanwhile, Yemeni politicians said that Griffiths’ mission was fraught with danger because of the complexities surrounding it and lack of seriousness by the Houthis in implementing the Stockholm Agreement.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad al-Hadhrami discussed Sunday with UK Charge d'Affaires to Yemen Fuenna Walker peace efforts, according to official Yemeni sources.



Hadhrami praised UK’s support to Yemen and confirmed the significance of activating the role of the Redeployment Committee.



He confirmed government's keenness on making peace efforts successful on the bases of the three references; the GCC Initiative, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference and UN Resolution 2216.



He pointed out that the government will react positively to the efforts of UN envoy for correcting the peace track in accordance with the three references, but confirmed that the government doesn’t accept the Houthi play of a unilateral withdrawal.



The UK diplomat renewed her country's support to the government of Yemen and to the UN envoy’s efforts, confirming keenness on realizing a just and sustainable peace in Yemen.



Yemeni author Wadah al-Jalil said that Griffiths’ visit to Moscow this time suggests more complexities in the Yemeni crisis, especially with the Russian interest in Yemen, namely in the south.



Earlier, Russian Ambassador Vladimir Didushkin reiterated the importance of the south of Yemen and also announced his country's intention to reopen its consulate in Aden.



In an interview, media adviser at the Yemeni embassy in Cairo Baligh al-Mekhlafi said he believes Griffiths is trying to salvage his mission through his tour.



Mekhlafi pointed out that the government is not satisfied with Griffiths' recent actions especially with what happened in Hodeidah, and Houthis trying to circumvent the Stockholm Agreement.



He warned that the Coalition to Support Legitimacy and the government will not be patient forever, otherwise it will withdraw from the Stockholm agreement, which prompted Griffiths to legitimize the unilateral withdrawal by the militias.







The media adviser indicated that Griffiths may have believed that such pullout by the Houthis is the only available option.



He added that the UN envoy’s blessing for the Houthi withdrawal means an implicit admission that Griffiths and head of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) and UN mission in support of the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) General Michael Lollesgaard are no longer able to force Houthis to implement the deal.



The meeting between Deputy Hadhrami and the British Charge d’Affaires carries clear messages that the government will seriously engage in the peace plan and deal with the UN envoy, according to Mekhlafi.



Mekhlafi warned if the international community doesn’t seriously call for the implementation of the agreement, then the success story that the international community and the UN believe has been achieved will end.



The adviser believes the international community should act vigorously to force Houthis into committing to peace and ending the coup. He noted that any progress in solving pending issues between Western countries and Iran, may push Tehran to abandon the Houthis.

