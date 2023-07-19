Gulf -Central Asian countries summit commenced today in Jeddah

ALBAWABA- Today, a Gulf summit commenced with Central Asian countries known as the "C5" (Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan)In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The summit coincides with the 18th Consultative Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders, signifying a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia's regional and global status. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the deep ties with Central Asian nations and the need for united efforts to address global challenges.

The summit celebrates the joint action plan between GCC and Central Asian countries and appreciates the support for Saudi Arabia's Expo bid. This gathering occurs amid rising regional and international interest in the five Central Asian countries due to their strategic location, natural resources, and potential for substantial development.

Leaders and representatives from the six GCC member states and the five Central Asian countries aim to enhance cooperation and coordination across various sectors, seeking to strengthen relations based on the principles and objectives of the GCC's 1981 charter. The summit further aims to establish a lasting partnership and effective mechanisms to ensure continued consultation, dialogue, and cooperation. It also follows the first joint ministerial meeting for strategic dialogue between the GCC and Central Asian countries held in Riyadh in September last year.