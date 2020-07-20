Gun Violence Return to US Cities With at Least Seven Killed, 53 Wounded

The US went through another weekend of bloody gun violence, with fatal shootings and people wounded by gunfire across Chicago, Washington DC and New York City, according to police.

In Chicago, seven people were fatally shot and at least another 53 were left wounded by gunfire, police said.

That was up from the same weekend last year, when 43 people were shot, including three who died in gunfire.

Last weekend, Chicago was 64 people shot, including 13 deaths, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

The weekend also saw violence in Washington DC, where a man was shot dead and at least eight people were wounded when three gunmen opened fire on a busy street Sunday afternoon.

Police Chief Peter Newsham called the Columbia Heights daylight shooting 'brazen' when the shooters jumped out of a vehicle at the intersection of 14 Street and Spring Rd NW.

The gunfire erupted just before 5.pm on a 'very, very busy block' the chief said.

The shooting victims included eight men, including the one killed, as well as one woman.

The shooting was attributed to an ongoing dispute between neighborhood groups.



'It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous that anybody would do that in our community. It's insane,' Newsham said.

'I don't know what people are thinking if they think they can enter a block and lay down that many rounds. They're putting everybody in this community in jeopardy.'

Police are searching for the suspects, all believed to be men. Two carried long guns and the third a pistol, police said.

'Everyone should be outraged that in the daytime, when people are frequenting our restaurants, frequenting our businesses, that there could be an attack on a DC street,' Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Meanwhile, in New York City one person was killed and another 10 were wounded over the weekend.

The violence ended a week with more than triple the number of shootings than the same period a year earlier, sources told the New York Post.

One of those injured was a man holding his one-year-old son, the Post reported.

The father, Michael Reid, 39, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg on Carlton Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn just before 9.30pm Saturday while holding his baby, police said.

The baby was not hurt.

The fatal shooting in New York happened outside a bicycle store on Nostrand Avenue, also in Brooklyn, shortly after 4.pm Saturday.

A 23-year-old victim who suffered a leg and stomach wound was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

This article has been adapted from its original source.