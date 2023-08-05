Gunman martyred in Tel Aviv shooting incident

ALBAWABA - In a shocking incident, a gunman involved in a shooting in Tel Aviv has been martyred by Israeli police.

The shooting, which occurred last night, left several Israeli civilians injured, one of whom is in critical condition. The perpetrator has been identified as Kamel Mahmoud Kamel Abu Bakr, a 22-year-old from Jenin Governorate in the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli media reports, the police responded to the situation by opening fire on Abu Bakr after he fired shots at people on a street in Tel Aviv. He was critically wounded during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries at an Israeli hospital.

A video circulating on social media captures the harrowing aftermath, showing Abu Bakr bleeding on the ground with his hands bound behind his back.