Gunman Opens Fire on Tourist Bus in Petra

An unknown gunman opened fire at a tourist bus near Jordan's ancient city of Petra, a major tourist attraction, but there were no injuries, according to the Jordanian Ammon News Agency.

"A security source told Ammon that the bus, which belongs to Petra local authorities, sustained material damage but there were no injuries," the news agency reported.

It is not know what motivated the attack, but the news agency suggested it was for personal reasons.

Petra Chief Commissioner Sulaiman Farajat told The Jordan Times however, the bus belongs to tourists guides and did not carry tourists.