Gunmen kill Filipino governor, 5 others

ALBAWABA - Gunmen who were wearing military uniforms killed on Saturday the governor of Negros Oriental Roel Degamo.

Five other civilians were also killed in the shooting attack when at least six people armed with assault rifles opened fire on the governor's house on March 4 in Pamplona town, Philippines, sources reported.

Earlier this morning, a group of 'heavily armed' Mercenaries entered the home of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, while he was having a meeting with his constituents. One of the armed men walked further and once he had eyes on Degamo, he then shot the guard in front of him… https://t.co/O9LgB19w0F pic.twitter.com/kAEcqf0FVM — GianSanity  (@giansanityfps) March 4, 2023

Police arrested three people in connection to the latest attack on the Philippine gov. house leading to the death of six people.

The reason behind the attack, which was the latest in a series of deadly attacks on political leaders, is not clear yet.

President of the Philippines Bongbong Marcos condemned the assault and tweeted: "I condemn in the strongest possible terms the assassination of a sitting Governor, Gov. Roel Degamo of Negros Oriental."

Video from the governor's house was released showing multiple men in military-style camouflage breaking the entering gate while holding guns then they rapidly started to shoot.

Wife of the murdered gov. Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo decried the tragic killing of her husband and stated that he "did not deserve that kind of death. He was serving constituents on a Saturday along with his department heads."