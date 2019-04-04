Guterres: There is No Military Solution to Libya
The UN chief says he's worried about a major showdown in Libya and is urging warring factions to turn to dialogue instead.
Antonio Guterres' remarks came as Libyan forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar entered the town of Gharyan, about 50 kilometres south of the capital.
It's the closest to Tripoli that Haftar's fighters reached in their campaign westwards from the country's east.
He added: "There is no military solution. Only intra-Libyan dialogue can solve Libyan problems."
Guterres arrived in Libya on Wednesday — the first UN chief to visit since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
