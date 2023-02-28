Guterres to visit Iraq for 1st time in years

ALBAWABA - The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is visiting Iraq on Wednesday for the first time in six years.

Guterres, who is visiting Iraq for the second time since taking office, is expected to visit both Iraqi and Kurdish areas, according to media sources.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Iraq tomorrow https://t.co/XIa5xZwCS7 via @the_newarab — Abu Saleh Imran (@Imrantrade) February 28, 2023

During his visit, the UN official will discuss multiple issues including, environmental and political challenges.

According to sources, Guterres will visit Baghdad on Wednesday and then he will meet Kurdish authorities in Erbil on Thursday.

Guterres is "confidence that Iraqis will be able to overcome the difficulties and challenges they still face through an open and inclusive dialogue".