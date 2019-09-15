Libya: Haftar Forces Attack Tripoli's International Airport

Libya’s UN-recognized government on Saturday said forces loyal to rival military commander Khalifa Haftar attacked Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli.

In a statement, the Government of National Accord said the international airport -- open to civilian use -- was hit by a Grad missile.

This came a day after Muhammed Kununu, the military spokesman of the GNA, announced the government fighter jets struck the main headquarters of Haftar’s forces in Al-Jufra Airbase.

The UN-recognized government forces’ attack inflicted heavy blow on the headquarter and six foreign military figures were killed, according to the spokesman’s statement.





Haftar’s forces launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from Libya’s internationally recognized GNA.

Clashes between the two sides since then have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The oil-rich country has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

Libya has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys UN recognition.

