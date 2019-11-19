Haftar Forces' Strikes Leave 13 Injured in Libya's Misrata

Thirteen civilians were injured in airstrikes by eastern Libyan forces in the western city of Misrata, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said Tuesday.

The eastern Libyan forces, led by military commander Khalifa Haftar, said the attacks targeted arms depots in the city.

"Four airstrikes targeted arms depots and successfully hit their goals," the media office of Haftar's forces said in a statement.

On Monday, the GNA accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of carrying out an airstrike on a biscuits factory that killed seven people south of Tripoli.

The GNA accuses the UAE of supporting Haftar's attack on Tripoli, where the internationally recognized government is based, an accusation denied by Abu Dhabi.

In April, Haftar’s forces launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli from the internationally-recognized GNA. But has so far failed to make advances, beyond borders of the Libyan capital.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: One in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

This article has been adapted from its original source.