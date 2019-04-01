Haftar: Libya Will Have One Government

Libya's Khalifa Haftar. (AFP)

Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar has revealed that Libya’s political crisis will be resolved this month through a deal on a single government.

“Within the coming weeks, Libya will witness a breakthrough in its political crisis,” local media quoted Haftar as saying. “Libyans will have a single cabinet this month.”

Haftar made his remarks on Saturday at the first forum on the future of Libyan youth in Benghazi, where he stressed the importance of empowering youths and giving them pioneering roles.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has said Haftar and the head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, are closer to finding a power-sharing agreement that would break the political deadlock in the country.

“What is new is that we see signs that an understanding is possible exactly to overcome the contradiction you raised,” Guterres said in response to a reporter’s question on the dispute over civilian oversight of the military.

The UN seeks to reach a power-sharing deal between Haftar and Sarraj, in which the main obstacle is whether Haftar is capable of leading a Libyan army under a civilian oversight that would be part of the new national government.

Moreover, the African Union will host a reconciliation conference in July aimed at uniting Libya’s political rivals, said African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki.

“It’s an opportunity for the Libyans,” Faki said during a press conference.

The announcement of the July talks in Addis Ababa followed a meeting on Libya.“It’s high time that the political actors discuss the fate of their country,” Faki added.

Further, the Central Committee for Municipal Elections (CCMCE) called on the people to vote en masse in the municipal elections, after the first stage of voting was concluded in nine municipalities.

CCMCE extended gratitude to international and local partners, revealing that there was a 33 percent turnout, according to its official website.

But Salem bin Tahia, head of the Central Committee, said there was a 38 percent turnout. Local elections will be held every Saturday until 33 councils hold their elections, then work will resume after Ramadan, he added.

