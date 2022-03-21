Haftar to Send Libyan 'Volunteers' to Fight on Russia's Behalf in Ukraine - Reports

  1. Home
Published March 21st, 2022 - 06:06 GMT
Soldiers for the Ukraine war
Military instructors and civilians stand prior to a training session at an abandoned factory in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, on January 30, 2022. (Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The name of the Libyan warlord  Khalifa Haftar is trending on the social media for his latest offer to Russia. 

According to the Ukraine Ministry of Defence he has reached an agreement with Moscow to send Libyan mercenaries to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia. The Defence Ministry announced this in a press release that was subsequently posted on the social media.  

This was also confirmed by The Kyiv Independent and stated: "According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia has reached an agreement with Libya’s military commander Khalifa Haftar during his visit to Moscow to recruit Libyan mercenaries for fighting on Russia’s side in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it is expected that Russian mercenary group, Wagner, will organize the flights of the Libyan fighters on Russian air force planes according to the Libyan Observer

It added Haftar’s private jet, Dassault Falcon-900 P4-RMA, which he uses in most of his travels, landed on March 16 in Moscow coming from the United Arab Emirates and left on March 18 to Austria and then Italy.


 


