Hamas Chief in Rabat, Meets Moroccan Premier El Othmani

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh met Wednesday with Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani and officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (PJD).

Haniyeh thanked Othmani for the invitation.

"I hope that this visit will lead to getting the desired and expected results from the brotherly country Morocco," he said.

He noted that Hamas emerged triumphant from its recent clashes with Israel, adding it will hold talks with other political parties and their supporters in Morocco.

Othmani said "Morocco sees the Palestinian issue in the same position as Western Sahara. It has a very important place for all Moroccans, including the king, the government and the people."



Haniyeh came to Rabat at the invitation of the PJD and will meet other political parties in Morocco as part of his visit, which will last for a few days.

He is making his first official visit to Rabat following Israel's 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which began on May 10.

The Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Health centers and media offices as well as schools were among the structures targeted.

