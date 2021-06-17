  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Hamas Chief in Rabat, Meets Moroccan Premier El Othmani

Hamas Chief in Rabat, Meets Moroccan Premier El Othmani

Published June 17th, 2021 - 08:07 GMT
Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Morocco
Members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, parade in Gaza City on june 7, 2021. MOHAMMED ABED / AFP
Highlights
Ismail Haniyeh came to Rabat at invitation of ruling Justice and Development Party to meet with other political parties

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh met Wednesday with Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani and officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (PJD). 

Also ReadHow Will Hamas Respond to The Israeli ‘Flag March’?How Will Hamas Respond to The Israeli ‘Flag March’?

Haniyeh thanked Othmani for the invitation.

"I hope that this visit will lead to getting the desired and expected results from the brotherly country Morocco," he said.

He noted that Hamas emerged triumphant from its recent clashes with Israel, adding it will hold talks with other political parties and their supporters in Morocco.

Othmani said "Morocco sees the Palestinian issue in the same position as Western Sahara. It has a very important place for all Moroccans, including the king, the government and the people."


Haniyeh came to Rabat at the invitation of the PJD and will meet other political parties in Morocco as part of his visit, which will last for a few days.

He is making his first official visit to Rabat following Israel's 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which began on May 10.

Also ReadHow Will Hamas Respond to The Israeli ‘Flag March’?Realism Means Talking to Hamas!

The Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Health centers and media offices as well as schools were among the structures targeted.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Ismail HaniyehHamasMoroccoIsrael

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...