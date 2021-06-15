How Will Hamas Respond to The Israeli ‘Flag March’?

Israeli media outlets reflect the occupying regime’s alarm at Palestinian resistance groups’ potential response to expected provocative actions by Israeli extremists, during an upcoming so-called “flag march” in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

By staging the march, the far-right Israelis intend to show their support for the regime’s bogus claim to the Palestinian territories. Palestinian groups and many others have called the event a means of enraging the Palestinians and insulting the Muslim sanctities in the city.

You will not move and enter ..

You will not pass ..

there is no place for Israel occupation on our land ..

" PALESTINE JUST FOR PALESTINIAN " #لن_تمر#لن_تمر_مسيرة_الأعلام pic.twitter.com/7gF4hGsrNo — 𝙳𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚊 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@DDamedi) June 14, 2021

The March is expected to go ahead on Tuesday.

It was once called off last month amid a fragile ceasefire between the regime and the resistance groups in the Gaza Strip. The regime had desperately demanded the ceasefire after the resistance targeted it with more than 4,000 rockets in response to its provocations in the nearby Palestinian territory of the West Bank, where al-Quds is located.

The Israeli regime’s Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv said Tel Aviv was reinforcing its so-called Iron Dome missile system in the run-up to the march.

The resistance’s rockets managed to pierce right through the weapon system last month, flying across the entire occupied territories, causing millions of dollars in damage, and leaving 11 Israelis dead.



The regime’s Channel 13 also cited Israeli army chief of staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi as requiring army officers to prepare themselves for the prospect of an escalation.

Internal security minister Omer Bar-Lev, meanwhile, said Israeli ministers had recently concluded a meeting aimed at assessing the situation in al-Quds.

The meeting decided that the march had to go underway in line with the arrangements that had been made between the police and the organizers, he said. Bar-Lev was apparently signaling the regime’s intense efforts to prevent the marchers from stirring the already volatile situation in the city.

This article has been adapted from its original source.