Hamas, Fatah Members Fight it Out in Lebanese Refugee Camp

Soldiers stand guard on the road leading to Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp. (AFP/ File Photo)

The Miyeh Miyeh Palestinian refugee camp east of Sidon witnessed “limited tensions” on Sunday between members of the Fatah and Hamas movements, the National News Agency said.

The agency said the tensions erupted after an altercation between two members of the two movements that escalated into gunfire.

“The clash erupted as a car driven by a Hamas member went through a Fatah checkpoint at the camp’s entrance. A verbal clash ensued between him and one of the checkpoint’s members after the latter accused him of speeding his way through the checkpoint,” NNA added.

“He was quickly beaten up and his car was vandalized,” the agency said.

