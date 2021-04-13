Hamas' Former Chief to Head Diaspora Office

  1. Home
Published April 13th, 2021 - 05:16 GMT
Hamas' former chief Khaled Meshaal
Hamas political leader Khaled Mashaal at a rally in Hamas's honor in Cape Town, South Africa, October 21, 2015. (AFP/Rodger Bosch)
The Palestinian resistance group Hamas elected its former chief Khaled Meshaal as head of its office in the diaspora, a source in the group said Monday.

The source, who asked not to be named, told Anadolu Agency that elections earlier in the day to choose a president of the group abroad resulted in Meshaal being elected for a four-year term.

Meshaal was Hamas leader from 1996 until 2017 before he was succeeded by incumbent chief Ismail Haniyeh.

 

Since mid-February, Hamas has held internal elections in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and abroad.

On March 10, the group re-elected Yahya Sinwar as its president in the Gaza Strip.

