Hamas Hacks Mobiles of Israeli Soldiers - Jewish Media

ALBAWABA - The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has managed to hack the phones of Israeli soldiers.

This is breaking news from Annahar Arabic daily quoting Israeli media sources.

The Lebanese daily, and quoting the Israeli Channel 12 it reported Hamas is trying to obtain information from the Israeli soldiers through data, applications, games and control of smart devices.



According to the Channel, fake accounts on the social networks of alleged women are trying to persuade soldiers in the Israeli army to download applications and games, which provides complete control over their mobile phone.



The Israeli army claims dozens of attempts were stopped, while dozens of attempts also succeeded, but there were no damages or leaks of sensitive military information.