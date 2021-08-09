Hamas Leader Sentenced to 15 years in Saudi Jail

An ex-Hamas leader Mohammed Al-Khudari sentenced by a Saudi criminal court on Sunday to 15 years in jail over charges of supporting the Palestinian group, his brother said.

Abdel-Majed Al-Khudari told Anadolu Agency that the court reduced his brother’s sentence by half.

عمر عمّنا الدكتور محمد الخضري 83 عاماً، أي أنه سيخرج لو أتم مدة سجنه -لا سمح الله- وهو يبلغ التسعين (مع إيقاف تنفيذ نصف مدة الحكم). لا يمكن فهم هذه الإعتقالات والأحكام خارج أنها رسالة سياسية للعدو الإسرائيلي وللأمريكيين. https://t.co/UnP5e3SV3w — موسى (@BinNassema) August 8, 2021

His son Hani Al-Khudari was also sentenced to three years in prison, he added.

Khader Mashayekh, the head of a committee tasked with following the affairs of Jordanian detainees in Saudi Arabia, confirmed the jail sentence against Al-Khudari.

Saudi authorities have yet to confirm the verdict.

According to Hamas, Saudi authorities have arrested 60 group members and sympathizers, including Al-Khudari.



Riyadh has declined to comment on the issue, only saying that the detainees are enjoying their rights enshrined in law.

There was no comment from Hamas on Sunday’s verdict.

بتهمة دعم المقــ ـا ومة في فلسطين..

المحكمة الجزائية بالسعودية تقضي بالسجن 15 عاما على «محمد الخضري» الممثل السابق لحركة حمـــ ـا س لديها، ضمن أحكام طالت 69 أردنيا وفلسطينيا pic.twitter.com/jVP673lUsl — شبكة رصد (@RassdNewsN) August 8, 2021

In February, Amnesty International said Al-Khudari, 83, had undergone surgery and was being treated for prostate cancer when the Saudi authorities arrested him and his son on April 4, 2019.

The London-based rights group called on the Saudi king to ensure that “unfounded charges” against Al-Khudari and his son are dropped and that they are released.