  3. Hamas Leader Sentenced to 15 years in Saudi Jail

Hamas Leader Sentenced to 15 years in Saudi Jail

Published August 9th, 2021 - 06:20 GMT
Al-Khudari a former Hamas leader
Mohammed Al-Khudari was Hamas representative to kingdom. (Twitter)
Highlights
Mohammed Al-Khudari was Hamas representative to Saudi Arabia

An ex-Hamas leader Mohammed Al-Khudari sentenced by a Saudi criminal court on Sunday to 15 years in jail over charges of supporting the Palestinian group, his brother said.

Abdel-Majed Al-Khudari told Anadolu Agency that the court reduced his brother’s sentence by half.

His son Hani Al-Khudari was also sentenced to three years in prison, he added.

Khader Mashayekh, the head of a committee tasked with following the affairs of Jordanian detainees in Saudi Arabia, confirmed the jail sentence against Al-Khudari.

Saudi authorities have yet to confirm the verdict.

According to Hamas, Saudi authorities have arrested 60 group members and sympathizers, including Al-Khudari.


Riyadh has declined to comment on the issue, only saying that the detainees are enjoying their rights enshrined in law.

There was no comment from Hamas on Sunday’s verdict.

In February, Amnesty International said Al-Khudari, 83, had undergone surgery and was being treated for prostate cancer when the Saudi authorities arrested him and his son on April 4, 2019.

The London-based rights group called on the Saudi king to ensure that “unfounded charges” against Al-Khudari and his son are dropped and that they are released.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

