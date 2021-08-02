Ismail Haniyeh Re-elected as Hamas Chief

  1. Home
Published August 2nd, 2021 - 07:09 GMT
Ismail Haniyeh has been elected to a second term
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh delivering a speech in Gaza City, on January 23, 2018. (AFP Photo/Mahmud Hams)
Hamas elects Ismail Haniyeh to be the head for a second term.

Two Palestinian officials revealed on Sunday that Ismail Haniyeh was chosen for a second term as head of Hamas’ political bureau.

“Brother Ismail Haniyeh was re-elected as the head of the movement’s political office for a second time,” one official told Reuters. His term will last four years.

Haniyeh, the group’s leader since 2017, has controlled its political activities throughout several armed confrontations with Israel – including an 11-day Israeli attack in May that left over 250 Palestinians in Gaza dead.

 

He was the right-hand man to Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in Gaza, before the wheelchair-bound cleric was assassinated in 2004.

Haniyeh, 58, led Hamas’ entry into politics in 2006 when they were surprisingly won the Palestinian parliamentary elections, defeating a divided Fatah party led by President Mahmoud Abbas.

