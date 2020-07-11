  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Hamas Supports Erdogan's Decision to Turn Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque

Hamas Supports Erdogan's Decision to Turn Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque

Published July 11th, 2020 - 05:37 GMT
Tourists visit the inside of Hagia Sophia on July 10, 2020, in Istanbul, before a top Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Hagia Sophia's status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque. (AFP)
Tourists visit the inside of Hagia Sophia on July 10, 2020, in Istanbul, before a top Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Hagia Sophia's status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque. (AFP)
Highlights
Opening of Hagia Sophia to prayers is a proud moment for all Muslims, says Palestinian resistance Hamas press office

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has welcomed the Turkish court verdict directing the opening of Hagia Sophia as a mosque.  

"Opening of Hagia Sophia to prayer is a proud moment for all Muslims," said Rafat Murra, head of international press office of Hamas, in a written statement. 

Murra stressed that the decision created "sadness" in certain groups in the Arab world. 

"We have never seen them worry about Masjid al-Aqsa. We have not seen them get sad when the Zionists attack Dome of the Rock. When the occupiers' banned call to prayer in Al-Halil Masjid or Palestinian masjid. They did not care," he said. 

Murra said that the decision falls under Turkey's sovereignty rights. 

This move shows Turkey's self-confidence, and its place in the international arena, he added. 


On Friday, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 cabinet decree, which had turned Istanbul's Hagia Sophia into a museum. 

This verdict by the court paved the way for its use again as a mosque after 85 years. 

The court ruled that the architectural gem was owned by a foundation established by Sultan Mehmet II, the conqueror of Istanbul, and presented to the community as a mosque -- a status that cannot be legally changed. 

Hagia Sophia was used as a church for centuries under the rule of the Byzantine Empire. It was turned into a mosque following the conquest of Istanbul in 1453. In 1935, Hagia Sophia was converted into a museum. 

President Erdogan said the historical complex will be ready for worship by July 24 for Friday prayer.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...