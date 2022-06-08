Harassment Case of Jordan Professor Moves to The Public Prosecutor

ALBAWABA - The harassment case of the professor at the Jordan University of Science and Technology has been transferred to the Public Prosecutor who will now handle the file.

The President of the JUST Dr. Khaled Al-Salem told Al Mamlakha TV of the committee's decision that was formed into the alleged case of harassment against students.

He added that will the case is being investigated the professor will be suspended from his work.

The case of the professor who can't be named has been trending on all social media websites with news on the issue.