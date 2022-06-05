Jordanians Speak up Against University Professor Accused of Sexual Harassment

Social media platforms exploded with the news of a university professor, known as A. S., in Jordan who is accused of allegedly sexually harassing female students. The story of the harasser professor has gone viral since yesterday after a thread was released accusing the professor who works at Jordan University of Science & Technology (JUST) of sexually harassing students.

The hashtag #متحرش_التكنو, (#Techno_harasser) has been number one since yesterday in Jordan where several students have participated and shared their stories with the university professor.

#متحرش_التكنو

دكتور أ.س بستقبل البنات عندو بالمكتب والشباب بالقاعه عادي ،بحط اغلب العلامات غلط للبنات عشان يجو يراجعوه "بمكتبو" ويعمل وساخته معهم ،تكررت عشرات الحالات والشكاوي والجامعه مش راضيه تفصله عشان عقود و حتطر تدفعله

الكل يرفع الهاشتاغ عشان الجامعه تتخذ الاجراءات

The story of the professor started when a Twitter user shared about him saying that professor A. S. is accused of only welcoming female students in his office while males can talk to him inside the lecture hall.

Others said that the university professor intentionally put wrong exam marks for female students so that they are forced to review them by going to his office where he allegedly harasses them.

A voice message of a female student was released, the voice was changed to keep her identity a secret, where she confirmed that the professor had earlier harassed her married friends inside his office and that she was urged by one of her male colleagues not to go to the professor's office.

JUST has shared a statement saying that the authorities in the university will open an investigation in the case and legal procedures will take place if the accusations turned out to be right. The university has also urged students involved in the case to submit written complaints against the harasser professor.

Furthermore, the Student Forces of Techno University revealed that they will hold a sit-in today at 11:00 am Jordan time to call for the dismissal of any person accused of harassing female students urging all students at JUST to participate.

Famous Jordanian singer Aziz Maraka retweeted the post about the harasser professor with a hashtag #بنت_قوية (which means a strong lady) which is the title of one of his songs to show support and encourage other females to speak up against sexual harassment and abusers.