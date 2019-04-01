Hariri Goes up North No Doubt for Tripoli By-election

Lebanese premier Saad Hariri, centre, leaves Lebanon's Grand Serail government palace in Beirut. (AFP/ File)

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is expected to visit Tripoli days before parliamentary by-elections begin in the northern town, in a support move for the campaign led by Secretary-General of al-Mustaqbal Movement Ahmad Hariri and candidate Dima Jamali, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

According to reports, Hariri will reportedly focus on motivating voters to hit the ballots, added the daily.

On Sunday, Ahmed Hariri, ex-minister Ashraf Rifi and Mustaqbal’s candidate, Jamali have called on voters to turn out heavily in Tripoli’s upcoming April 14 by-election.

The joint call was voiced during a tour of the city by Hariri and Jamali during which they met with Rifi.

Hariri called on voters to confront those “who want the turnout to be weak after their withdrawal from the by-election,” in reference to MP Faisal Karami, al-Ahbash and their March 8 allies.

According to the Interior Ministry, eight candidates have registered to run in said elections: Yehya Kamel Mawloud, Dima Mohammed Rachid Jamali, Samer Tarek Kabbara, Talal Mohammed Ali Kabbara, Omar Khaled al-Sayyed, Hamed Omar Amcha, Mahmoud Ibrahim al-Samadi, Mohammed Mosbah Aouni Ahdab.

