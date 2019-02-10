Hariri in UAE, Attends Govt Summit, Rubs Shoulders With Country's Rulers

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri addressed the media after announcing the new cabinet during a press conference at the presidential palace in Baabda. (AFP/ File Photo)

Prime Minister Saad Hariri met with UAE leaders Sunday to discuss bilateral relations on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, according to statements from the premier’s office.

Hariri and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met to discuss the situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as bilateral relations.

Hariri also met with Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. The pair and their accompanying delegations discussed the “latest regional and international developments as well as bilateral relations” between the UAE and Lebanon, a statement from Hariri’s office said.

Separately, Hariri spoke with IMF chief Christine Lagarde about ties between the IMF and Lebanon, as well as future projects.

The meetings came on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, an annual international event held in Dubai aiming to promote dialogue among governments. Hariri arrived at the United Arab Emirates Saturday to attend the summit.

