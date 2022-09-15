  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Has Somalia Failed to Release Drought Funds?

Has Somalia Failed to Release Drought Funds?

Published September 15th, 2022 - 10:38 GMT
Drought Funds
In this file photo taken on February 13, 2022 Hawa Mohamed Isack (R), 60, drinks water at a water distribution point at Muuri camp, one of the 500 camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in town, in Baidoa, Somalia. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP)
Highlights
Ministers from 5 states ask central government to release funds provided by UAE 3 months ago as famine looms

Five Somali ministers have accused the central government of failing to release $9.6 million in relief funds received from the UAE to begin humanitarian operations in the country. 

Also ReadHow Destructive Will The Drought be For Spain's Olive Season?How Destructive Will The Drought be For Spain's Olive Season?

As famine is expected in parts of Somalia between October and December this year, ministers from the states of South West, Galmudug, Puntland, Jubaland, and Hirshabelle in a joint statement on Wednesday asked President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to release humanitarian funds received from the UAE more than three months ago for drought relief.

"With great concern that the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate as famine is projected in parts of Somalia between October and December this year unless urgent humanitarian assistance is provided," the statement said.

They urged the federal government to "immediately" release the humanitarian fund set aside to address the country's drought crisis.

The Horn of Africa country is the most drought-stricken in the region, with over 7.8 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

 

According to UNICEF, drought-related malnutrition has already claimed the lives of 730 children in stabilization centers.

Somalia has already declared a state of emergency due to the three-year drought.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:humanitarian operationsHumanitarian AidSomaliadrought

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...