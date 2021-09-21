  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Head of The Euro Parliament Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Head of The Euro Parliament Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Published September 21st, 2021 - 07:27 GMT
European Parliament President David Sassoli
European Parliament President David Sassoli attends a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, on July 7, 2021. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
European Parliament president David Sassoli tests negative for COVID-19

The head of the European Parliament David Sassoli was taken to the hospital several days ago after suffering pneumonia, according to a statement issued Monday. 

Also ReadAs The Russian Bear Backs Belarus Europe Expresses Worry As The Russian Bear Backs Belarus Europe Expresses Worry

Sassoli’s spokesman Roberto Cuillo said he was taken to Hopital Civil in Strasbourg, France on Sept. 15.

"After the necessary medical examinations, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was immediately treated. He is in good condition," he added.

Also ReadAs The Russian Bear Backs Belarus Europe Expresses Worry Refugees From Afghanistan Feel Like Nobody in Europe


On the night of Sept. 14, Sassoli suffered from a high fever but tested negative for the coronavirus.

The next day, he failed to chair a session of the European Parliament General Assembly in Strasbourg and missed a speech by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:European ParliamentDavid SassoliCovid-19vaccine

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...