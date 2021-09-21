Head of The Euro Parliament Hospitalized With Pneumonia

The head of the European Parliament David Sassoli was taken to the hospital several days ago after suffering pneumonia, according to a statement issued Monday.

Sassoli’s spokesman Roberto Cuillo said he was taken to Hopital Civil in Strasbourg, France on Sept. 15.

European Parliament David Sassoli president was diagnosed with pneumonia last Wednesday, his spokesperson has just confirmed on Twitter - that's why he did not chair last week's #SOTEU speech https://t.co/3qkl7pKJo0 — Gerardo Fortuna (@gerardofortuna) September 20, 2021

"After the necessary medical examinations, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was immediately treated. He is in good condition," he added.



On the night of Sept. 14, Sassoli suffered from a high fever but tested negative for the coronavirus.

The next day, he failed to chair a session of the European Parliament General Assembly in Strasbourg and missed a speech by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

