ALBAWABA - The head of the Russian Oil Company, Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, has died. According to news sources he was killed after jumping out of a window hospital in Moscow.

The head of the board of directors of Russian oil company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, died after falling out of the window of the Central Clinical Hospital (TsKB) in Moscow https://t.co/9kHBqDD3Fp pic.twitter.com/BxlUFjgvcm — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) September 1, 2022