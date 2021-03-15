Health Crisis: Palestinian Hospitals Operate at 100% Capacity

Hospitals across the occupied west bank are overfull and intensive-care units operating at over 100 per cent capacity with coronavirus patients in some cities, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A new field hospital is set to open near occupied city of Ramallah and some parks will be converted to field hospitals as well, in an attempt to absorb at least some of the new wave of cases unable to get a bed in government hospitals.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Feb. 25th that the West Bank is facing a third wave of the pandemic.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Feb. 25th that the West Bank is facing a third wave of the pandemic. The Palestinian government imposed new restrictions including the closure of schools and universities, and restrictions on movement between cities. But it seems that curfew failed to quell rising infections among Palestinians.

This led to a total lockdown, introduced for the second week in an attempt to control soaring COVID-19 infections according to officials. The Palestinians say all these measures have seemingly failed to stem the tide of infections, they are demanding The Palestinian Authority to bring vaccinations.

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in the Palestinian territories, the government reimposed total lockdown measures in the West Bank

However the PA has acquired only a few thousand doses of vaccinations, not even enough for front-line health workers. On Sunday alone ministry of health reported over 2,000 new cases in the Palestinian Territories.

One year on, the Covid19 still rages on in the occupied West Bank with hospitals filled up amid shortage of medical equipment. This has led the Palestinian Authority to adopt new measures including strict lock down to cope with the new wave of the pandemic.

