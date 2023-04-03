Health rumors circulate Kais Saied

ALBAWABA - Tunisian President Kais Saied's health was speculated after he failed to appear in public since the first day of Ramadan.

Saied's last appearance was when he participated in Taraweeh prayers on the first night of Ramadan at the Al-Zaytuna Mosque in the capital Tunis.

Some people allegedly claimed that Kais Saied might be sick or suffering from some illness that is banning him from attending public events.

#Tunisia

President #Saied has been absent for 10 days in a row today.

The absence of justifications from his entourage opened the door to rumors that his is ailing and hospitalized.

It's PM #Bouden that presided over the cabinet meeting on Friday.#Constitution #نجلاء_بودن pic.twitter.com/cM4U73CDJz — Mourad TEYEB (مــراد التـائـب) (@MouradTeyeb) April 1, 2023

After March 23, the Tunisian president had not appeared in public. A journalist said: "The absence of justifications from his entourage opened the door to rumors that he is ailing and hospitalized."

The political analyst Abdul Wahab Al-Hani posted on Facebook: "Where has the president disappeared to? He has been absent for a whole week and this is out of character."

The 65-year-old leader won the democratic presidential elections in 2019 but after two years he launched a coup against democratic institutions, suspended parliament and sacked the prime minister.