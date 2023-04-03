Health rumors circulate Kais Saied

  1. Home
Published April 3rd, 2023 - 10:13 GMT
Kais Saied
Tunisia's President Kais Saied is pictured during the 18th Francophone countries Summit in the island resort of Djerba, Tunisia on November 19, 2022. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Tunisian President Kais Saied's health was speculated after he failed to appear in public since the first day of Ramadan.

Saied's last appearance was when he participated in Taraweeh prayers on the first night of Ramadan at the Al-Zaytuna Mosque in the capital Tunis.

Some people allegedly claimed that Kais Saied might be sick or suffering from some illness that is banning him from attending public events.

After March 23, the Tunisian president had not appeared in public. A journalist said: "The absence of justifications from his entourage opened the door to rumors that he is ailing and hospitalized."

The political analyst Abdul Wahab Al-Hani posted on Facebook: "Where has the president disappeared to? He has been absent for a whole week and this is out of character."

The 65-year-old leader won the democratic presidential elections in 2019 but after two years he launched a coup against democratic institutions, suspended parliament and sacked the prime minister.

Tags:Kais SaiedTunisTunisiaRamadanHealth

