Health situation in Sudan declines, SHRN member warns

ALBAWABA - Sudan Human Rights Network (SHRN) member Hajar Al Sheikh warned in a televised interview that the health in Sudan is deteriorating as a huge number of kidney disease patients have lost their lives in Al Junayna in western parts of Darfur.

The Sudanese healthcare system has been going down in shambles as the war-torn country has been bleeding since the start of fights between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces on April 15.

عضو الشبكة السودانية لحقوق الإنسان هاجر الشيخ: جميع المصابين بأمراض الكلى في منطقة الجنينة بـ #دارفور توفوا #السودان pic.twitter.com/YFtJ7dDNDF — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) June 7, 2023

In a statement released by the Preliminary Committee of Sudan Doctors Trade Union, around 66 percent of hospitals serving in the war-affected areas are out of order.

59 hospitals are officially out of order, another 30 are either fully or partially operating. Some hospitals are only able to offer first-aid services with a lack of water, electricity, and medical supplies due to heavy damage caused by bombs and shelling from warring parties.

Al Junayna in western parts of Darfur has also witnessed fierce fights, which caused for the only kidney treatment center in the area to stop operating completely.

Hajar Al Sheikh, an SHRN member, expressed her deep concerns about the health situation in the area. Sudanese reports have confirmed that there are about 2000 people are suffering from severe injuries, most of whom are women and children.

It has been deemed almost impossible for those living in surrounding areas of the fight to receive proper healthcare, as most healthcare centers and hospitals were forced to go out of order.

The number of injured people has exceeded 5,000 people and the death toll has surpassed the 1,800 mark, with no near end in sight. It is hoped for a new ceasefire deal to resurface, as the Sudanese Army and RSF have both agreed to resume truce talks.