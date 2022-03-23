Heavy Fighting Erupts Near Somalia's International Airport

Heavy clashes were reported near an airbase at Aden Adde International Airport, formerly known as Mogadishu International Airport in the Somalia capital, Al-Arabiya reported.

According to sources, an exchange of fire was heard and it is likely to be between Al-Shabaab group and government forces.

عاجل | شهود عيان: تبادل لإطلاق النار عند البوابة الشرقية لمطار مقديشو الدولي — الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) March 23, 2022

An unverified video was shared online where a huge, black smoke was seen rising into the sky, and gunfire sounds can also be heard in the footage.