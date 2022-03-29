Help Yemen From Starvation! WFP Calls For $765-million in Aid

  1. Home
Published March 29th, 2022 - 07:32 GMT
The UN's World Food Program called for $765-million aid for Yemen
Hunger at record levels, according to World Food Program

The UN's World Food Program called for $765-million aid in the next six months to maintain the current levels of assistance in Yemen.

The global food agency said on Twitter that the level of hunger is at a record high, with 13 million people counting on the assistance.

Last month, the UN Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs also warned that "11 million people (in Yemen) will end up closer to starvation" due to a shortage of funding for life-saving activities in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.


A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80%, or about 30 million people, needing humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.

