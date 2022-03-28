“Arm the Kurds, Palestinians, and Yemenis Too": Italian Politician Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy'

Amid intensive Western efforts to support the Ukraine army with needed arms to resist the ongoing Russian invasion, an Italian politician made headlines after a TV appearance during which he protested about "double standards" in the Western rush to support Ukranians, but not the Kurds, the Yemenis, or the Palestinians".

Alessandro Di Battista, who is an outspoken politician that has just left the Five Star Movement political party a few months ago, heavily attacked western policies amid the war in Ukraine, saying the reaction has been unlike past conflicts in different parts of the world.

#DiBattista su #Ucraina: "Mandare le armi viola la Costituzione del nostro Paese. Non deve passare il concetto che chi lotta deve essere armato da chi invece ripudia la guerra, così bisognerebbe dare le armi anche ai curdi e ai palestinesi" @ale_dibattista #dimartedì pic.twitter.com/UwzvRk3Wzf — diMartedì (@diMartedi) March 22, 2022

Translation: "DiBattista on Ukraine: "Sending weapons violates the constitution of our country. Those who reject war should not be arming the ones fighting, or then we should also give arms to the Kurds and Palestinians".

During a debate on La7 Attualità last week, Alessandro Di Battista stated that would demand "arming the Kurds who are being killed by Erdogan, a member of NATO".

He went on to say "or the Yemenis who are being slaughtered by Saudi Arabia, or why not arm the Palestinians who have no state for their own, all because this hypocrite international community, even though they live under military occupation and an Aparthied system as per Amnesty International which also reports human rights violations in Russia."

The Italian political activist Alessandro Di Battista calls for arming Palestinians, to resist the military occupation and Apartheid regime, as the "international community" us arming Ukrainians. https://t.co/u8A5ZU4Tnf — Monjed Al-Tarifi منجد الطريفي (@MonjedTarifi) March 25, 2022

Alessandro Di Battista was then interrupted by the host who explained that "Ukranians are European brothers", to which Di Battista responded sarcastically saying "so we are sending arms based on skin color".

The host defended his point by saying "because they are geographically closer and because of the danger of being involved in the conflict". Alessandro Di Battista went on to ask "Was not Libya close to us when it was bombarded too?".