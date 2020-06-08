Hillary Clinton Slams Trump Over The George Floyed Murder, Coronavirus

Hillary Clinton has slammed Donald Trump, claiming his response to George Floyd's death and ensuing protests is 'inadequate,' and asserting the president is 'such a failure across the board.'

In a blistering interview with the Los Angeles Times published early Friday morning, Clinton held nothing back in her criticism of the president.

'It is a mystery why anybody with a beating heart and a working mind still supports him,' she scorned.

She also tore into Trump for his actions last week, when peaceful protesters outside the White House in Lafayette Park were teargassed by police to clear a path so Trump could pose for a photo in front of the nearby St. John's Episcopal Church.

'It was beyond my comprehension,' she continued of the spectacle. 'We have never seen anything like this. He is without shame.'

Trump has received widespread backlash for the Monday stunt, with even some of his allies in Congress condemning the move for law enforcement to clear Lafayette Park.

At the time, Clinton had tweeted that it was 'a horrifying use of presidential power.'

Speaking on the president's response to Floyd's death at the hands of a white police officer, Clinton said it initially seemed promising before he changed course and stepped away from the issues of police brutality and instead turned to bashing rioters for destroying cities across the country in the wake of mass protests.

'[W]hen we have a terrible killing like we did in Minneapolis, he makes some steps toward — in the very early hours after we all saw that horrific video — to look like he's going to be empathetic, to look like he's going to try to talk about this stripping bare of the continuing racism and inequities of law enforcement and justice system,' she said.

'And then he pivots again because he's not comfortable doing that,' she added.

Clinton praised protesters for taking to the streets and demanding reform in the police system, saying she hopes that justice will follow.

'If you look at the young people who are the primary movers of the peaceful protests in response to Mr. Floyd's killing, I'm hopeful that this can break open not only some hearts but some structural impediments to equality and justice in a way that defies the distraction of the second-to-second demands of social media,' Clinton said.

'And it may well be that a leader like [Donald] Trump, who depends upon distraction, has finally been brought down to Earth because people are watching in real time what is happening and how inadequate his response has been to these historic moments,' she added.



She also asserted in her interview that the president made troubling circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd's death 'all about him.'

'If it's about a terrible pandemic with an unprecedented virus, he tries to ignore it, tries to keep the attention on himself, Then when it becomes impossible to do that, he tries to seize the moment and turn it into a daily rally, like he loves to do,' she said.

'And then when it becomes impossible to ignore, he tries to change the subject, he tries to withdraw from the spotlight so he can come up with some other diversion and distraction for the body politic and the press,' Clinton continued.

Clinton has not been shy about her criticism of Trump, who bested her for the White House in 2016.

While she claims that she thought on Inauguration Day in 2017, Trump would transform into the type of person who becomes president – but admits she was wrong.

'I heard him get up and give that speech that was the absolute opposite of anything that could have brought the country together,' she said of the January 2017 speech. 'Politics should be about addition, about finding common ground. No, he was speaking to his outraged base.'

She added that she was sitting next to former President George W. Bush at the inauguration, and that he was not pleased, either.

'He just turned to me and said, 'That was some weird s—.' And every single day has been a surprise, an unpleasant surprise, about how there seems to be no bottom to this man and his presidency,' she continued.

A new report published over the weekend indicated that Bush is likely not voting for Trump in 2020, and some even indicate he could be considering casting his ballot for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

