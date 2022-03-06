An 'Honour': South Sudan Hails Pope Francis' Planned Visit

South Sudan government described Pope Francis’s visit to Juba next July as an “honour” to the country and its people, pledging to work for peace, unity, and reconciliation of the people.

Presidential Affairs Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin told the Sudan Tribune on Friday that President Salva Kiir has “wholeheartedly” welcomed the planned visit of the Catholic leader, pointing to numerous meetings the head of state and bishops have had over the past years to plan how the pope would be received.

“This is an honour not only to his Excellency as the President but to the people of South Sudan as well. It is an indication that the efforts of the president and the government to reconcile people are being heard by world leaders.”, said Minister Benjamin.

The top presidential aide said that the government recognizes and grants the freedom of religion and does not interfere in the church in pastoral activities.

He further praised the Church for its support to the people of South Sudan, since the first war, to bring peace and provide humanitarian assistance, healthcare and education.

He revealed that government officials, including Vice President for the Economic Cluster, James Wani Igga were educated by Catholic Church.

Following the signing of the IGAD-brokered revitalized peace agreement in 2018, the catholic community of Sant’Egidio launched a mediation to bring the non-signatory groups to join the peace deal.

Also, Pope Francis gathered the South Sudanese parties in Rome exhorting them to expedite the implementation of the peace agreement.

Minister Benjamin also spoke about the readiness of the government to collaborate and cooperate with the Church to protect human dignity and to promote peaceful coexistence, and transitional justice that encourage love, forgiveness among people.

The United Nations estimates there are currently four to five million displaced people in the country and more than two million refugees in neighbouring countries.

The Catholic Archbishop of Juba, Stephen Ameyu Mulla Thursday said that the Pope would visit South Sudan not only because he is a pastor but also because he is concerned about the lives of the South Sudanese and about politics in South Sudan.

The Pope visit in July would be the first papal visit to South Sudan since independence in 2011.

Also, it would be the second meeting for the South Sudanese leaders with him after the spiritual retreat for peace in South Sudan he hosted in Rome together with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in April 2019.

President Kiir was moved when Pope Francis prostrated before him at the end of the retreat.

The gesture sent a forceful message to the South Sudanese and a strong call for forgiveness and national reconciliation.