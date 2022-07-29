'Horrifying': Iran Hangs 32 People in One Week

ALBAWABA - The issue of hanging in Iran is the focus of much media outlets. Hanging is trending on different social media websites because of its ferocity.

Its trending both in Arabic and English with news about the Iranian authorities taking the lives of three women for murdering their husbands.

Iran's regime put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands among 32 people executed in the past week and Iran has hanged at least 251 people since the start of the year , according to the Iran Human Rights Group pic.twitter.com/Zm8jyoNNFv — Eshaq karimi (@EshaqKarimi) July 29, 2022

The tweet says it all, however, the women were hanged in a single day (last Sunday) bringing the total of those that were executed to 32 people in just one week.

Iranian authorities put 3 women to death Wednesday for murdering their husbands.

According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week.

A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at age 15, was among them. pic.twitter.com/g8y4NH5DOZ — Rita Rosenfeld (@rheytah) July 29, 2022

News of the executions are going viral being reported as an alarming affair made by the Iranian authorities.

Iranian authorities execute three women for murdering their husbands, according to the Iran Human Rights Group https://t.co/Knyt8K8Qn8 pic.twitter.com/T8ReAbP4P3 — Arab News (@arabnews) July 29, 2022

Amnesty International has called the execution 'horrific' stating "The Iranian authorities have embarked on an execution spree, killing at least 251 people between 1 January and 30 June 2022, according to research by the Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre for Human Rights in Iran and Amnesty International.

The organization warned that if executions continue at this horrifying pace, they will soon surpass the total of 314 executions recorded for the whole of 2021."

As of June 28, at least 239 executions had been recorded in Iran this year, including more than three a day over the past month, according to the Iran Human Rights Organization. https://t.co/Aq9I8NwQTi — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) July 28, 2022

The executions are trending on different hashtags including ( #IranExecutions #DomesticViolence https://rightscorridor.com/ex-child-bride-among-32-people-executed-in-iran-in-one-day-says-rights-group/ and #childbride) The last is in reference to the young woman who was married off at the age of 15, stayed with her husband for 10 years then killed him).