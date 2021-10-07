  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Houthi Drone Injures Four People in Saudi Abha

Houthi Drone Injures Four People in Saudi Abha

Published October 7th, 2021 - 09:02 GMT
Debris from intercepted Houthi drone injure 4 people at Abha airport
A grab from an AFPTV video shows a Yemeni pro-government fighter firing at positions of the Iran-backed Huthi rebels as they inch closer to the loyalists' last northern bastion, the strategic city of Marib, on September 27, 2021. (Photo by AFPTV / AFP)
Highlights
Coalition warplanes destroy Houthi drone launch sites in Yemen

The Arab Coalition said early Thursday that four people were slightly injured after a Houthi drone was intercepted at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Also ReadSaudi Arabia Destroys a Houthi DroneSaudi Arabia Destroys a Houthi Drone

In a statement carried by state TV Al-Ekhbariyah, the Coalition said falling debris from the destroyed unmanned aerial vehicle shattered the glass of some facades, injuring some workers at the airport.

Responding warplanes quickly destroyed the drone launch site in Saada governorate in northwest Yemen, the statement said.

Al-Ekhbariyah TV reported that navigation traffic in the airport is normal after it was halted temporarily.


The coalition blamed the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen for the attempted attack.

"The Houthi attempt to target civilians at Abha airport as a civilian airport is a war crime," the state TV quoted the coalition as saying.

Abha airport, along with its neighbor city Khamis Mushayt, had seen repeated Houthi drone and missile strikes in the past years since Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Arab states in helping Yemen's legitimate government fight the Iran-backed Houthis.

The drone strike came hours after coalition warplanes reported destroying two drones that were being prepared by Houthis in Al-Jawf in northern Yemen "to carry out an imminent hostile act towards Saudi Arabia".

Also ReadSaudi Arabia Destroys a Houthi DroneHouthi Drone Targeting Abha Airport Destroyed

Earlier on Wednesday, coalition forces destroyed three booby-trapped boats during an operation targeting a site in Hodeidah governorate in Western Yemen.

The boats were reportedly being prepared to carry out attacks and that the site was used to assemble and arm boats.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Houthi droneHouthiSaudi ArabiaAbha airport

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...