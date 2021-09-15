  1. Home
Houthi Drone Targeting Abha Airport Destroyed

Published September 15th, 2021 - 08:54 GMT
Houthi drone was fired towards Abha Airport.
Fighters loyal to Yemen's Huthi rebels visit the grave of slain Huthi political leader Saleh al-Sammad at al-Sabeen square in the capital Sanaa, on August 30, 2021, a day after strikes on Yemen's largest airbase Sunday killed at least 30 pro-government troops (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
Houthi drone was fired towards Abha Airport.

The Arab Coalition revealed Today that it has foiled a bomb-laden drone fired by the Houthi militia to against Abha Airport, according to the Dubai-based al-Hadath channel.

The coalition also said that it is “taking operational measures to protect civilian objects.”

The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom. 

It has targeted Abha’s airport in previous times, and in one of those attacks it left eight people wounded from shattered debris. 


