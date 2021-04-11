Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Destroyed

The Arab coalition has destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia, news channel Al-Arabiya has reported.

Saudi-led coalition shoots down Houthi drones from Yemenhttps://t.co/K2OfN4Fxrt — The National (@TheNationalNews) April 11, 2021

The coalition said the attack is a continuation of the Houthi’s “systematic and intentional hostile attempts to target civilians.”





It said the drone was fired towards Jazan in the south of the kingdom.

The bloc said it was taking all necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Launched Towards #Saudi Arabia https://t.co/cD7afRtroG — Asharq Al-Awsat English (@aawsat_eng) April 11, 2021