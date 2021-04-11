  1. Home
  3. Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Destroyed

Published April 11th, 2021 - 11:08 GMT
The Arab coalition has destroyed a Houthi drone
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Arab coalition foil Houthi drone attempt toward the kingdom

The Arab coalition has destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia, news channel Al-Arabiya has reported.

The coalition said the attack is a continuation of the Houthi’s “systematic and intentional hostile attempts to target civilians.”



It said the drone was fired towards Jazan in the south of the kingdom.  

The bloc said it was taking all necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

