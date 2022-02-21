Houthi Militia Fire Drone Targeting Saudi Arabia

The coalition fighting to restore legitimacy in Yemen said Monday that a bomb-laden drone has fallen in a village located in Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Jazan, without causing any injuries or damages, Al Arabiya TV reported.

#الشرق_عاجل التحالف العربي يتوعد بتنفيذ رد عسكري على إرسال الحوثيين مسيرات مفخخة على منطقة جازان #عاجل https://t.co/N0Z1pHFy60 — الشرق عاجل Asharq Breaking (@AsharqNewsBrk) February 21, 2022

The coalition said the drone that was headed towards the kingdom was launched from the Sanaa International Airport in Yemen.

In response to the threat, the coalition said it will conduct a military operation “to neutralize the Houthis' specific capabilities.”