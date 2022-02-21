Houthi Militia Fire Drone Targeting Saudi Arabia

  1. Home
A Houthi drone has fallen in a village located in Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Jazan
Supporters of Yemen's Huthi rebel movement demonstrate in the capital Sanaa to denounce a reported air strike by the Saudi-led coalition on a prison in the country's rebel-held north, on January 21, 2022. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
A Houthi drone has fallen in a village located in Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Jazan.

The coalition fighting to restore legitimacy in Yemen said Monday that a bomb-laden drone has fallen in a village located in Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Jazan, without causing any injuries or damages, Al Arabiya TV reported.  

The coalition said the drone that was headed towards the kingdom was launched from the Sanaa International Airport in Yemen. 

In response to the threat, the coalition said it will conduct a military operation “to neutralize the Houthis' specific capabilities.”  

 

