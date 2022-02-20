Saudi FM, Blinken Discuss Efforts to Stop The Houthis

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Saturday to discuss ways to enhance joint efforts to stop the Houthi militia’s violations against Yemen and its people, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and also discussed the importance of stopping Houthi attacks on civil and economic facilities, and their threat to international navigation.

Met with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan today at the Munich Security Conference to discuss Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s borders, energy security, and countering threats from and mitigating civilian harm in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/Z2WdZGeT0h — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 19, 2022

Prince Faisal and the secretary of state exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and the international negotiations surrounding a new deal currently ongoing in Vienna.

They also discussed the strategic and historical relations between Saudi Arabia and the US.

Saudi Arabia is committed to working with its OPEC+ partners to ensure energy-market stability, Prince Faisal told the Munich Security Conference, adding this required the participation of all members.

“We hope there are no crises that lead to instability of markets and we will continue to work with our partners,” he said. “The oil market is participated (in) by all of its members, one member cannot on its own manage this market,” he added.

He also said Lebanon must offer stronger signals that it is serious about reform to secure support from the international community as it struggles with a financial crisis.

“Lebanon first needs to be actively saving itself ... We need a stronger signal from the Lebanese body politic that they are going to step up,” Prince Faisal said.

.@SecBlinken spoke with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia @FaisalbinFarhan about Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine and efforts to counter security threats from Yemen and elsewhere in the region. https://t.co/pA7iqWIRQx — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 19, 2022

He said this included stabilizing the economy and addressing issues of corruption and mismanagement as well as “regional interference and loss of state sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, Prince Faisal met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Belgian counterpart Sophie Wilmes and Irish counterpart Simon Coveney to discuss strengthening security and stability in the Middle East.

He also held talks on developing relations with his Somali counterpart Abdisaid Muse Ali and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the conference.

