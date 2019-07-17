Houthi Militias Launch Strikes on Saudi Airport

Yemen’s Houthi group on Tuesday said they waged a wide-scale drone attack on southern Saudi Arabia’s Jizan Regional Airport, while there has been no confirmation or denial by Saudi Arabia nor the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen, so far.

In a Facebook post, Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarei said on Tuesday that a number of drones [did not specify the number of them] have attacked the Saudi airport and disrupted navigation at the airport.

Sarei went on to say that the attack comes in response to “the [military] operations of the Arab Coalition and the continued siege against our Yemeni people."

There was no immediate confirmation or denial from Riyadh nor the Arab Coalition on the statement.





This article has been adapted from its original source.