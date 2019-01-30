Houthis Attack UN Members - Saudi Media Report States

Houthi militants (Twitter)

Houthi militants attacked members of the United Nations, Yemeni government liaison officers and an engineering team responsible for surveying and demining areas on Tuesday, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

“The engineering, government, and UN officers moved at 8 a.m. to the Red Sea Mills, and reached the 13 Kilo area by 9 a.m. when suddenly the group came under intense fire from the Houthi militia” Yemeni government spokesman Rajih Badi said.

“We have already coordinated with the UN representative, who in turn told the team that the Houthis promised him a cease-fire and allowed for demining," he added.

Badi explained that the liaison officer waited for the UN delegate to enter the Red Sea Mills, but the Houthi militia refused to allow the road to be opened.

