Houthis Bomb Relief Aid Depots in Hodeidah - UAE WAM Reports

Emergency medical aid provided by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is seen being unloaded at the international airport in Sanaa earlier this month. (AFP)

The Houthi militia has bombed storehouses of relief organizations in Hodeidah, which contained food and basic goods to be distributed to the Yemeni people, UAE state news agency WAM has reported.

The militia deliberately attacked these storage depots, located 7 kilometers east of Hodeidah, to hide their raids in which they looted humanitarian aid intended for Yemenis, local eyewitnesses said.

Dr. Abdulraqeeb Fath, the Yemeni Minister of Local Administration and the Chairman of the High Committee for Relief in Yemen, said the Houthis were responsible for the worsening humanitarian conditions in the country and that they sold the stolen items for profit.

The United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) supported the accusations, and accused the Houthis of disrupting the distribution of humanitarian support in the conflict-ridden country.

The disruption was tantamount to stealing food from the mouths of the hungry, UNWFP Executive Director David Paisley said, and called for a stop in these practices.

